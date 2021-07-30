Branson Tri-Lakes News and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks are expressing their gratitude to the community after 37 successful blood donations were collected at their July 28 blood drive.
“The community’s response to our inaugural blood drive with Community Blood Center of the Ozark was overwhelming,” Branson Tri-Lakes News General Manager Mandy Farrow said. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took the time to come in on Wednesday and make a donation. The actions of those who participated once again proves this community is one of the best to live and work in. From all of us at Branson Tri-Lakes News, we thank you.”
At the end of last week, CBCO issued an emergency appeal for all blood types as blood reserves reached dangerously low levels across the area. As the exclusive provider of blood for patients at 44 area healthcare facilities in the area, CBCO said the number of hospital transfusions this summer are the highest they’ve been since 2017, according to a press release.
“Community based blood drives are the backbone of our blood collection efforts in the Ozarks”, CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts said. “As the true local providers of blood for the region, these drives represent neighbors helping neighbors. When you give to CBCO, you are helping your friends, your family, even complete strangers who benefit greatly from your generous gift. My thanks goes out to our donors and the staff at the Branson Tri-Lakes Daily News, for a successful event.”
All successful donors at Wednesday’s blood drive received a free CBCO t-shirt, some fun snacks and two gift cards from either Sonic Drive-In, Famous Dave’s, the Branson Imax or Pasghettis. All donors were also entered into the CBCO Make S’More Memories sweepstakes. One lucky person who donated blood in June or July will win a prize package valued at more than $1200, which includes a projection television, a screen, a portable fire pit, a gas griddle and some family outdoor games.
Due to the success and positive feedback from the community, Branson Tri-Lakes News and CBCO are already working to set a date for the next blood drive to be hosted at their facility in Hollister.
Visit cbco.org or bransontrilakesnews.com for additional information.
