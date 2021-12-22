The Ye Old Wash House Coin Laundry in Hollister opened their doors to the Christmas spirit and those in need.
A Christmas dinner with all the trimming, including dessert, was served to the laundry mat’s regular patrons and those in need on Monday, Dec. 20. Those in attendance could also do their laundry at no charge.
Volunteers, including city officials, served the Christmas dinner.
There was also a raffle held for Christmas gifts.
The Ye Old Wash House is a full-service laundromat located in Hollister. It is the only coin operated laundry in the area with the Ozone Laundry system. They have a large selection of 42 washers and 40 dryers for patrons convenience.
The Tri-Lakes Christian Church has partnered with the Ye Old Wash House to offer free laundry and dinner on select days throughout the school year.
For more information visit ‘Ye Old Wash House’ on Facebook.
