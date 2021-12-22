Ye Old Laundry.jpg

Ye Old Wash House Coin Laundry held a Christmas dinner and raffle for its customers on Monday, Dec. 20.

 AJ Meakins

The Ye Old Wash House Coin Laundry in Hollister opened their doors to the Christmas spirit and those in need.

Ye Old Wash House.jpg

Christmas dinner was served for those in need at the Ye Old Wash House in Hollister.

A Christmas dinner with all the trimming, including dessert, was served to the laundry mat’s regular patrons and those in need on Monday, Dec. 20. Those in attendance could also do their laundry at no charge.

Rick at Ye Old Wash House.jpg

Hollister Aldermen, Mayor and the City Administrator were amngst the volunteers who served food to the public at the Christmas dinner.
Christmas dinner.jpg

Christmas dinner was given out at the Ye Old Wash House in Hollister.
kid on the floor eating dinner.jpg

Families were served Christmas dinner while they could do their laundry.
Christmas dinner 3.jpg

Those in attndance received a full Christmas dinnr with all th trimmings, including dessert.

Volunteers, including city officials, served the Christmas dinner. 

Mayor serving Christmas.jpg

The Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton was one of many volunteers, who served the public Christmas dinner.

There was also a raffle held for Christmas gifts.

raffle at Ye Old Wash House.jpg

Volunteers called out raffle ticket numbrs for those in attendance to win gifts.
laundry mat dinner.jpg

Familis wait in line to get a Christmas dinner courtesy of Ye Old Wash House.
Laundrymat dinner.jpg

The Christmas dinner included a raffle for gifts.

The Ye Old Wash House is a full-service laundromat located in Hollister. It is the only coin operated laundry in the area with the Ozone Laundry system. They have a large selection of 42 washers and 40 dryers for patrons convenience. 

Ye Old Wash House Christmas.jpg

Volunteers served food at the Ye Old Wash House in Hollister to give back to those in need.
Ye Old .jpg

The Ye Old Wash House hosted a Christmas dinner for those in need.
wash house Christmas.jpg

The Ye Old Wash House in Hollister hosted the public for a Christmas dinner on Monday, Dec. 20.

The Tri-Lakes Christian Church has partnered with the Ye Old Wash House to offer free laundry and dinner on select days throughout the school year. 

For more information visit ‘Ye Old Wash House’ on Facebook. 

