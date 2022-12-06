The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County ‘Elves’ have been hard at work making gifts for the 13th Annual Santa’s Gift House.
The JATC will host its annual Santa’s Gift House on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Branson United Methodist Church Family Life Center, located at 1208 West 76 Country Blvd. in Branson from 9 a.m. to noon.
During the three shopping hours, Taney County children in grades Pre-K through 4th grades can shop for holiday gifts in Santa’s Gift House and enjoy the spirit of Ozark Mountain Christmas. This is an event for the children to be able to purchase holiday gifts for their family and loved ones. The children can select up to four items in the gift house and purchase them for $0.50 each.
Santa’s Gift House features some donated gifts and many handmade gifts include bubble gum machines, colorful paintings, “best dad” gnomes, decorative items, bath salts, scarves, jewelry, Dad’s Stache, Mom’s Emergency Kits, painted candy bowls, shadow boxes, and many others. Most of these gifts have been handcrafted by members of JATC and their friends and families so the children can have meaningful gifts to give to others.
The ‘Elves’ have handcrafted more than 2,000 gifts for children to choose from. Parents are not allowed in the shopping area, so children will be accompanied by JATC members, who serve as their personal shoppers.
The JATC is a nonprofit organization made up of a group of women who are united by a single cause and are dedicated to helping the children of Taney County. It was chartered in 1998 and continues to grow and thrive throughout Taney County. Approximately 50 members annually contribute more than 4,000 volunteer hours as they strive to improve the mental, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children in Taney County.
The JATC projects include Tender Critters for children in trauma; Santa’s Gift House; College Scholarships for a senior at each of the four Taney County public high schools; ScholarCare that provides monthly support for a college student, in addition to the monetary scholarship award; Birthday parties for children at the Crisis Center School Supplies replenishment in January for elementary schools; and Book Swap for those staying in extended-stay motels.
As a part of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries (NAJA), a non-profit organization founded in 1941, the JATC embraces the national slogan “Caring Hands-Helping Hearts-Changing Lives”.
The NAJA has more than 15,500 active, associate and life members in almost 100 chapters located in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee. Their slogan is “Caring Hands-Helping Hearts-Changing Lives”.
For more information visit jatcmo.org or the Facebook page ‘Junior Auxiliary of Taney County’.
