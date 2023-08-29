Area youth have a chance to win big by playing video games for a good cause.
The Hollister Schools Foundation is looking for youth gamers to participate in the upcoming Rocket League Esports fundraiser.
The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, in the Hollister Middle School upper gym and will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is open to students ages 13 and up from any area school, with any skill level of play. Amateur or basic skill game players are encouraged to register. The entry fee for the tournament is free and there will be chances to win $1,000 in prizes.
With only a little over a week left before the tournament, only one team has signed up and there is a need for at least four teams in order for the event to take place.
In addition, there are still sponsorships to be filled for those interested, which include one Champ Finals Sponsor ($500), four Bracket Sponsors ($500 each), and general sponsorships, available for $100.
Those interested in supporting the tournament or registering to play in it should contact Hollister Schools Foundation Vice Chairman Ryan Gdovin at foundation@hollisterschools.com.
