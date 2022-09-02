The community is invited to take part in a fish fry dinner and meet some Missouri Representatives from the area.
The Powersite Community Center will be hosting their ‘Fall Fish Fry’ on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. The dinner will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. It will include fried fish with all the trimmings including; french fries, coleslaw, baked beans, dessert and a drink.
According to Community Center President Steve Phelan, the community center reached out to several Missouri officials to invite them to speak at the event.
“I have some exciting news I wanted to share. Representatives Travis Smith of the 155 District and Brian Seitz of the 156 District, both Representatives of the Missouri House, will attend and speak,” Phelan told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt has accepted our invitation. It’s the first time the Attorney General Eric Schmitt will have been to our area! This is a major deal. I am so excited.”
Phelan said he is excited to be able to bring local dignitaries to the residents of the Powersite Community.
“Powersite is a small, but influential community in Taney County. We are the hub of the county, located above Powersite Dam, approximately six miles between Branson and the county seat, Forsyth. Several other towns surround Powersite, like spokes in a wheel, all within an easy commute of about that same distance,” Phelan said. “Many of our residents are what I like to call Taney County foundational families, several of which still reside on Homestead land in Taney County, handed down from the Civil war hero Thomas B. Edwards. Hundreds, if not thousands, of his descendants still reside in the area, and the relationships they form with folks county-wide is very impactful socially and politically.”
The Powersite Community Center has several goals, but one of them is to continue the traditional values and beliefs, according to Phelan.
“Our county is a very ‘Red’ county, in large part due to the influence of (areas like Powersite). Many of our folks/members hold county offices as well as public/government employment,” Phelan said. “Collectively, we hope to ensure continuation of the long held values that have kept Missouri a shining example for the nation.”
The center recently had a resurgence of interest.
“For instance, this past July 9th we held our ‘Summer Shindig,’ wherein we hosted many political candidates and hundreds of guests from the surrounding area. Since this event our membership and attendance has increased over 10 fold. We are currently having a robust member turnout at our monthly meal and meeting,” Phelan said. “We are still working towards our five year solvency plan, to keep the bills i.e. insurance and utilities paid. With donations from the Shindig we are now able to financially guarantee two years in the future. So, we feel very good about that and the increase in participation from the community.”
Phelan said the center has plans to partner with local charities and organizations.
“We are currently considering ways to partner with entities like CAM and their neighbor to neighbor program as well as others such as Branson libraries to find ways to bring service to our youth and elderly,” Phelan said. “Also, we have engaged local churches and other organizations to see what resources are available to us and how we can implement those ideas and tailor them to our folks’ needs. For example, we have a resource opened to us by a retired PHD, recently, wherein we are considering the possibility of a program for counseling classes on dealing with child and family development, anxiety and financial planning for young families etc.”
Phelan said he hopes the fish fry will be another success for the center and the community.
“The biggest thing we need at this point is for the area folks to come out and enjoy a good meal, good music, visit, and have fun,” Phelan said. “The $10 donation for the meal will help us continue to provide a place for folks to meet and make lasting bonds with other residents of Taney County. With area support we hope to bring these types of positive programs to bear on a regular basis. If someone has ideas or resources that might serve the community, I am always available. I have set up a Gmail account where I can be reached at PowersitePresident@gmail.com.”
To learn more visit ‘The Powersite Community Center’ page on Facebook.
