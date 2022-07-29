Kimberling City Police Department welcomed a new furry four legged officer to their department.
On Monday, July 25, K9 Officer Ryker 912 joined the ranks of the City of Kimberling City Police Department. He is the second K9 officer for the department, joining K9 Officer Ginger. Officer Ryker will be working with his trained K9 Handler Officer Boillot, according to a release from Kimberling City Police Department.
On Tuesday, July 26, Kimberling City Police Chief Todd Lemoine posted on the department’s Facebook page to clarify some questions the community had about the new K9 Officer.
“In an effort to clear some inquiries after K9 Officer Ryker’s first day on the job. Hopefully, I am answering the primary questions asked,” Lemoine said in the post. “(I) recommend attendance to the National Night Out 2022 for further. I apologize in advance for the length of this post, however, should clarify inquiring minds!”
The City of Kimberling City Police Department has two (2) K-9’s 910 Officer Ginger and 912 Officer Ryker, which gives the KCPD K-9 Unit the following capabilities:
- Tracking
- Narcotics (methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana)
- Assist Other Agency (Branson West Police Department and Stone County Sheriff’s Office)
According to Lemoine, the other positives for having two canine units in Kimberling include:
- Assisting Stone County Sheriff’s Office - Positive Hit - Arrest
- 24/7 Coverage
- 2 is 1, 1 is none. The absence of Officer Ginger if and when sick or ready to retire, Officer Ryker is ready to take the call.
- K-9 Public Relations
- Assist Reeds Spring Schools and Blue Eye Schools
- Aide in Drug interdiction with Narcotics being transported North and South of Highway 13 between Barry County through Stone County to Christian County.
The K9 Officers have a zero cost to current or future city budget, according to the post.
K9 Officer Ginger was sworn in January 2022 with her K-9 Handler Officer Billie Kregel, who assumed responsibility and liability of Officer Ginger upon hire. Officer Ginger was 100% funded by her handler. Donations for her care are welcome.
K9 Officer Ryker will be sworn in at the National Night Out 2022 - August 2nd, 2022 7pm. His handler Boillot was sworn in December 2021 Officer Boillot assumed responsibility and liability of Officer Ryker upon completion of K-9 Handler course on July 22, 2022. Officer Ryker was 100% funded by his handler. Donations for his care are welcome.
Lemoine noted the breakdown of the costs. The total K-9 Program Cost: $3042.76, which broke down in the following:
- (Subtract) Training Budget: $2523.77
- (Subtract) K9 Program Donation to Officer Boillot $1000.00
- (Plus) City K9 Program Budget $481.01
- 2023 Annual K-9 Training and Activity Reporting Software (910/912) $200.00
- 2023 Annual K-9 Re-Certification (910/912) $250.00
Total City of Kimberling City Police Department K-9 Program Fund is positive $30.01.
“With the addition of another trained and certified police canine to our police department, we feel that we can continue to make Kimberling City and the surrounding area a safer place to live and raise a family or to retire to,” Lemoine said in the post. “In the near future, after gathering additional statistics of K9 Officer Ginger and K9 Officer Ryker mission accomplishments, we would like to solicit the Kimberling City community. With the support of our community, we can build upon our K9 Unit Program.”
The following are a list of ongoing care and costs, which donations could help cover:
- Monthly K9 and handler training with other area agencies to insure both K9 and handler stay up to date with changes in the law
- Necessary equipment for the K9
- Vehicle inserts for the assigned K9 car for transportation of the K9 and an installed heat alarm for the vehicle
- Veterinary care (Vaccines, Heart Worms, Flea/Tick)
- Annual recertification test fees
- Purchase of training odor to maintain the K9’s narcotics certification
- Nutrition
“If you are able to support our program in any way, all donation amounts are appreciated. Donations can be made currently on the City of Kimberling City Police Department Website, using the National Night Out 2022 Registration/Donation Form, as well as in any other manner,” Lemoine said. “Away from website: Checks should be made out to Kimberling City Police Department K9 fund to insure your donation is placed in the proper account. Donations are tax deductible; therefore, please provide our department with your name, address and phone number and we will ensure that you receive a proper receipt for documentation.”
Lemoine has recruited, trained and hired a full police force and has been managing 24/7 operations since March 2022. In the post he praised the officers of the KCPD. Lemoine said anyone who may have more questions can come to the National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Kimberling City, located at 161 Heaven’s Way, or can attend the Tuesday, Aug. 9 Monthly Police Committee Meeting at 4 p.m.
“Five of your officers commute 45 plus minutes to and from the city to serve this community, where they can make more money in their own backyard. Assisting my officers with bringing concept to reality is what will keep our officers in Kimberling City. I appreciate all the comments, positive and negative, that make us stronger as a police department. I have no intention of answering each individual question via social media as that is the reason for the monthly Police Committee Meetings and my open door policy to include transparency in communications. I am here to protect and serve you as a community and your utmost support and attendance to the National Night Out 2022 is encouraged.”
National Night Out is a free event, but registration is encouraged to make sure there is ample food for attendees. Those interested can register at fb.me/e/1zVS2GWBB.
