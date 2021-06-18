A retiring food service director was honored with a special award for her dedication and care of students.
The Hollister R-V School District presented the Community Spotlight Award for June to retiring food service director Thursey Bray, according to a press release from Hollister School District.
Bray is retiring on June 30 after 26 years of service to the district.
“Hollister is my home, (and) it will always be a place I will love,’’ Bray said. “This school district is where I built my career and served my community. I am excited for what’s to come but I will always miss Hollister.”
Hollister’s Assistant Superintendent of District Operations Sean Woods stated in the release Bray and her staff worked tirelessly last year during the COVID-19 school shutdown to ensure the students of the Hollister R-V School District continued to receive nutritional breakfast and lunches.
“When I called Thursey with this crazy idea of bagging meals and taking them out into the community to feed our students multiple times a week, every week while we were shutdown, she simply responded, ‘Don’t worry Dr. Woods, we’re going to take care of them,’” Woods said in the release.
Approximately 3,000 meals per week were handed out to Hollister students during the shutdown. Bray said the need for meals for the students during the pandemic was the driving force behind the program.
“I felt the important urgency to help serve the students. At first, I was a little unsure how to make it all work but the students were the driving force that kept us all pushing,” Bray said. “I was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the Hollister school administration and staff that came to help.”
Bray said she was surprised and humbled to receive the Community Spotlight Award but that it was an honor.
“Her servant’s heart and all she has done over the last 26 years to take care of our students and their families makes her very deserving of the Community Spotlight Award,” Woods said.
Bray said as she retires she will miss the students, staff and being able to serve her community the most.
“I built a family amongst the staff members, and I will miss our day-to-day interaction,” Bray said. “I will miss the students and watching them as they grow into adults who become part of the community. I will miss being a part of such a wonderful district.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.