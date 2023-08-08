The end of summer vacation is nearing and faculty and staff at Hollister School District are preparing for the 2023-2024 school year.
The school district recently sent emails to returning families, which featured instructions to complete student enrollment. If an email wasn’t received, a parent or guardian should contact their building office for help.
Families are encouraged to complete the online enrollment prior to Tuesday, Aug. 15, to ensure high school and middle school students are able to obtain their schedules and elementary and early childhood students receive their teacher’s name during the 9th Annual Night of the Tiger event on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
“We are excited to see all of our families at Night of the Tiger on Aug. 15,” Hollister School District Superintendent Brian Wilson said. “And we are blessed to have such a wonderful community that comes together each year for Night of the Tiger to support our students and families in a big way!”
Families new to Hollister should visit their building office to begin the enrollment process. They will need to provide proof of residency.
The first day of the new school year will be on Monday, Aug. 21.
Wilson said embracing a new school year is not just about turning a page on the calendar, but also opening the door to endless possibilities and opportunities for students.
“Education is not just about imparting knowledge,” Wilson said. “But about nurturing curious minds, fostering creativity, and building the foundation for a brighter future.”
The school district will be providing all school supplies free of charge to students pre-k through eighth grade. The supplies will await students in their classrooms on the first day of school. If needed, a backpack can be obtained from the student’s building counselor. High school students will receive a supply list from their teachers during the Night of the Tiger Open House.
For more information visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
