The Crane School District has named their new Superintendent.
Current Crane Elementary School Principal Kelli Rogers has been selected to take on the role of Superintendent. Rogers has been the Elementary Principal since 2016.
Crane R-III School Board President Jeremy Moreland said Rogers was chosen from a list of highly qualified candidates.
“The School Board is excited that Dr. Rogers will be the new leader of the Crane School Systems,” Moreland said. “After meeting with a strong list of candidates, we are confident that Dr. Rogers will continue to be dedicated to our students, staff, and community and be the driving force behind the Crane School Systems future successes.”
Rogers said she is looking forward to serving the students of Crane in this new role.
“I am honored for the opportunity to serve as the Superintendent for Crane R-III,” Rogers said. “Serving the last seven years as the principal and being an active member of the Crane community has brought many blessings to me and my family! I am committed to continuing our focus on developing relationships with all stakeholders and providing the best education for our most precious assets, the students!”
For more information visit www.crane.k12.mo.us.
