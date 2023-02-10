The Missouri Department of Conservation is considering making changes to its rules regarding commercial photography permits in conservation areas.
According to the MDC, more than 1,000 conservation areas around the state are popular sites for photographers and videographers of all levels. The locations are often used to capture images and video of area wildlife and landscapes, to photograph and film individuals enjoying outdoor activities and to take family and group photos and videos.
The conservation department currently requires photographers who shoot in such areas to purchase a commercial photography permit, which carries an annual fee of $100, if the activities directly or indirectly result in financial gain or benefit. Those shooting video in the areas are required to purchase a commercial videography permit with an associated fee of $500 per day, if the activities directly or indirectly result in financial gain or benefit.
There are a few exceptions for the requirements including exemption of permits for news agencies or conservation-related organizations where the project will promote or benefit conservation interests.
The Missouri Conservation Department began the commercial permit requirements and fees in 2020, as a way to allow commercial photography and videography activities in MDC areas. Prior to the requirements, doing so was prohibited. According to the MDC, it has received a considerable amount of public feedback which says the regulations and fees are too burdensome for many “hobby” photographers and videographers who make little financial gain from their work. As a result, the MDC has proposed eliminating the need for the permits and fees.
At its December open meeting, the Missouri Conservation Commission gave initial approval to regulation changes from the MDC, which would eliminate the required permits and fees for photography and videography in MDC areas.
Regulation changes would still require special use permits from the conservation department for photography and videography in MDC areas in certain situations, such as access during closed hours to portions of the area closed to public use, use of an unmanned aerial system or drone, use of props, sets or equipment which would require more than one person to carry, and any activity with more than 10 people participating over the course of a day.
The Missouri Conservation Department says while special use permits are typically free, it reserves the right to charge a fee of up to $500 a day for photography and videography which involve more than 25 people or has the potential to harm resources or create conflict with other area users. The issuance of special use permits is at the discretion of the MDC.
The MDC invites the public to comment on its proposed regulations, which would eliminate the requirement for commercial permits and related fees for photography and videography on its conservation and natural areas. Those interested in doing so can comment online from Feb. 2 through March 3 at www.mdc.mo.gov/about-regulations/wildlife-code-missouri/proposed-regulation-changes.
The commission will then announce its final consideration regarding regulation changes in an open meeting on March 14. If approved, the changes will become effective July 1.
