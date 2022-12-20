The city of Hollister has recently created an app for mobile devices to notify residents with important information.
Available for Apple and Android devices, the new City of Hollister app will provide one location to find a calendar of events, applications, contact details for city associates and up-to-date information that is happening in Hollister.
Users are able to sign up for push notifications which will soon include an option for text messages, emails and voice calls for issues like water outages, street closures and severe weather.
The app is free and can be found in your device’s app store by searching for Hollister, MO.
