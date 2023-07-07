One of the ongoing Reeds Spring School District’s projects has received $17 million in funding from the State of Missouri.
On Friday, June 30, Governor Mike Parson signed the 2024 state budget. Included in the fiscal budget is $17 million in funding for the new Table Rock Career Center.
The Table Rock Career Center, a building being completed near the Reeds Spring High School, will be used by students from 12 school districts in Stone,Taney and Christian counties. Table Rock Career Center will replace the current Gibson Technical Center, which now serves 11 school districts.
The groundbreaking of the Table Rock Career Center took place on Friday, Jan. 27. For more on the groundbreaking and the center see ‘Reeds Spring School breaks ground at Table Rock Career Center’ on the Branson Tri-Lakes News website.
A Reeds Spring School District press release said the new career center will be able to help students prepare for the workforce.
“As part of the Reeds Spring School District, this center will provide students with a state-of-the-art facility to receive career and technical education, which will better prepare them for the workforce,” states the release. “This funding would not have been possible without the support of Senator Karla Eslinger and Senator Lincoln Hough. It’s a significant investment in the future of Missouri’s workforce. The center is expected to positively impact the local economy, as businesses will be able to hire workers with the skills they need to grow and thrive. In addition, the center will provide students with a pathway to good-paying jobs and a secure financial future.”
Reeds Spring Superintendent Cody Hirschi said the cooperation of many has made this funding possible.
“The approval of this funding is the result of a collaborative effort between local legislators, educators, and business leaders who recognize the importance of providing students with high-quality career and technical education,” Hirschi said. “By investing in the Table Rock Career Center, Missouri is taking a significant step toward ensuring that its workforce is prepared to meet the challenges of the modern economy.”
The Table Rock Career Center will offer programs in a variety of fields, including welding, automotive technology, marine technology, construction, and healthcare.
“Students will have the opportunity to earn industry-recognized certifications while still in high school,” the release said. “The goal of the center is to equip students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed, whether they choose to go directly into the workforce or pursue further education.”
TRCC is currently under construction and is expected to be ready for the 2024-2025 school year. TRCC will be part of the Reeds Spring School District, and will serve students from 12 school districts in Stone, Taney, and Christian counties.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
