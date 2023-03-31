A structure fire in Branson West saw firefighters from Southern Stone County Fire Protection District on scene.
On Sunday, March 26, at 7:45 p.m. SSFPD crews responded to a structure fire in the vicinity of Whispering Wind Lane. Once on scene the firefighters determined the structure was unoccupied.
“Firefighters made an aggressive attack on the fire and quickly extinguished the flames,” SSCFPD Public Information Officer Paul O'Neal said in a Facebook post on the SSCFPD page.
SSCFPD Fire Inspector Dylan Honea told Branson Tri-Lakes News there is not much information available to share about the fire.
“We don’t have hardly any info about that call,” Honea said. “We did respond, but we have no info as to the origin or anything like that (at this time).”
