UPDATE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16: Liberty Utilities has announced there is no longer a need for power interruption; however, this weather emergency is continuously changing, so there still could be a need for rolling blackouts again before this is done.
Liberty Utilities announced this morning that they are undergoing a series of rolling blackouts.
According to Liberty, the Southwest Power Pool has moved to Energy Emergency Alert Level 3. Liberty said they will try to keep the power interruptions to no longer than an hour. They are not able to warn customers in advance, so they have asked customers to be prepared for a possible power outage.
The following is the press release sent by Liberty at 7:20 a.m. Feb. 16.
“We just received word from the Southwest Power Pool that they have moved to Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 3. Liberty customers may be impacted by required controlled service interruptions. Should additional service interruptions be required, we will interrupt service in blocks throughout our electric system. We will work to keep the duration of these interruptions down to approximately one hour per block. We will do all we can to minimize the impact. We are asking all of our customers to safely conserve energy through midnight tonight, Tuesday, February 16. We will provide outage updates as they become available. Because of the rapidly changing nature of this emergency, we will not be able to alert customers individually regarding required service interruptions. We are asking our customers to prepare in advance.”
White River Valley Electric Cooperative has reported some power outages in the area, but they have not announced any rolling blackouts at this time.
