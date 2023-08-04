The Ridgedale VFW Post 1667 has received the honor of an All-American designation for a third consecutive year.
On Friday, July 14, The Veterans of Foreign Wars announced the Ridgedale Post achieved All-American status for the year 2022-2023. To achieve this honor, a VFW Post must meet strict requirements, including authentic accomplishment in membership growth and strong support of VFW core programs.
Ridgedale VFW Post 1667 Commander Rick Clowers told Branson Tri-Lakes News he was thrilled the post was able to meet the requirements again this year.
“It is a lot of hard work,” Clowers said. “We focus on building relationships with the community by doing our flag distribution days. We help veterans, even if they aren’t a part of the VFW, with navigating the paperwork which is required to receive medical benefits and such. Our post has come a long way and I am proud to be its commander.”
VFW Post 1667 is one of 854 VFW Posts worldwide to earn the title of All-American this year. The post membership’s hard work played an integral role helping the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization successfully remain focused on its service to veterans, states a press release from the VFW.
“Posts like VFW Post 1667 are a fine example of VFW posts serving veterans, and it’s their hard work and dedication to the mission and values of our organization that has rightly earned them this great honor,” VFW Membership Director Rick Butler said.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans organization. Founded in 1899, the congressionally chartered VFW is composed entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With 1.5 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in nearly 6,000 Posts worldwide. The nonprofit veterans service organization is proud to proclaim “NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS” than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans’ service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs.
For more information concerning the post call Clowers at 417-213-1534.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.