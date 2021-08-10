A professional food eater made his way to Branson last week to tackle the 90 second donut eating challenge at Hurts Donut.
Brandon Clark, also known as Da Garbage Disposal, has been a professional food eater for almost five years. Clark originally worked in construction, before his fellow co-workers signed him up for a food eating contest.
“I knew I could eat fast, but I didn’t know how fast I could eat compared to other people I thought could eat fast,” Clark said. “(One of my first contests) I beat a semi-professional guy, and (originally) I was just going to do five (contests), and now this is 359.”
Friday, Aug. 6, Clark participated in Hurts Donut’s 90 second donut eating challenge. The donut was the size of a golf cart steering wheel.
“You pay first, it’s $22.50 and if you don’t finish, you don’t get your money back and they take your pride,” Clark said. “I heard this was undefeated, but they just told me one guy (recently) finished it.”
Participants who win the contest receive a t-shirt that gives them a buy one get one free donuts for life offer, any time they come in wearing the Hurts Donut t-shirt.
Clark finished the contest with nine seconds to spare.
“I had wanted to do this a while back, I just didn’t have the time to come this way. But, I’m seeing family, so it was a good time to do this,” Clark said. “But hopefully I can start more in this area.”
After two years into his food contest journey, Clark said he gave up his full-time construction job to pursue this.
“I started with food challenges, and then I started doing more and more contests. I was doing so good, I told my boss ‘Hey, in March it’s going to pick up, I can only work three days a week.’ So I would leave for a four day trip and get videos along the way,” Clark said. “(Now) I do vlogs, just day to day this is what I do. I do food reviews, I do my bad acting in there, little skits, and I clone myself sometimes.
“I do all my special effects, I do all my own editing, I answer all my own comments. It means a lot to me that they chose me to watch. I think it’s kind of weird (that) people sit and watch me, like I’m weird, but you’ve gotta be really weird.”
Clark said over the past year, contests have been going away because of COVID-19, and he has only been able to do two contests the whole year. He said he would like to start getting out of the food eating contests and into selling food.
“I bake ooey gooey butter cakes, banana breads, I grow my own cucumbers and pickles. You can’t just wait to have a heart attack and then leave, I’m trying to get out before that,” Clark said. “I already proved myself in the past about how fast I am, so it was more about me getting reactions from people. I like people’s reactions.”
On top of his planned eating contests and baking, Clark also participates in drive-thru contests where he eats his entire meal in the drive-thru line.
“It only takes 20 to 30 seconds. Most people search for their ketchup or their napkins in that same amount of time,” Clark said.
Like many, Clark said he has faced many challenges this past year, from his house burning down, to losing his daughter, but has found ways to stay busy.
“It’s been pretty rough and the vlogs help out, me getting content, staying busy, it helps me just cope with some stuff,” Clark said. “Plus, (I have) 80 chickens in the backyard, and I like to do a lot of gardening and stuff. Before 11 a.m., I’ve done more than people have done in probably three days.”
Clark said this journey has brought a lot of adventure and fun to his life as well.
“I get to meet a lot of different people and go (to) a lot of different places, where I would never imagine to go,” Clark said. “ One really good experience was early on, a baking contest in Washington, Missouri. I would have never went (in) that direction. I actually won a pig calling contest when I was there. I was like ‘you know what, while I’m here!’ So before the baking contest I squealed like a pig. You can say I’m the only professional eater that won a pig calling contest.”
To follow along on Clark’s journey follow his YouTube page ‘Brandon Da Garbage Disposal Clark,’ on his website, dagarbagedisposalstore.com, or on his Facebook page ‘Da Garbage Disposal.’
