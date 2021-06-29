A Branson theater has announced an unveiling event to officially kick-off the Fourth of July weekend.
Pierce Arrow Theater, located at 3069 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway, is inviting the community to celebrate with them their new 100-foot-long wall that celebrates country, community and shared values, according to a press release from Pierce Arrow Theater.
“This wall makes a statement that our community will embrace. It’s become a ‘motto’ for our theater, and we want to share it, in this huge way, with residents and visitors in Branson,” Dan Britton, founder and owner of Pierce Arrow Theater said in the release. “I hope it will be a way we can all come together to celebrate God and our country.
The unveiling will take place at the Pierce Arrow Theater on July 2 at 2 p.m. The event will include Branson entertainers, words from community leaders and the opportunity for locals and guests to ‘share their love of God and country.’
For the indoor portion of this event, seating will be on a first come, first serve basis. Doors open at 1:15 p.m.
Late last week, Britton confirmed Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, as well as Branson Mayor Larry Milton will be among those in attendance.
“We are so grateful that Governor Parson will be in attendance at this event,” Britton said in the release. “It is an honor for our community and all we stand for, to have our Governor here to participate in this tribute and the excitement of its first reveal.”
Britton will not disclose the exact message or wall design until the July 2 event, according to the release.
“This project has evolved over the past several months in a way that has both encouraged and inspired me,” Britton said in the release. “It has reminded me why I’m proud to be entertaining the wonderful folks who visit our town. It has sparked my patriotism and fueled my faith. I hope this wall can bring people together to support our shared values.”
Event organizers are encouraging all attendees to dress for the weather for the outdoor portion of this event. Everything red, white and blue is strongly encouraged and appreciated.
Call 417-336-8742 for more.
