The Branson Police Department is facing off against the Branson Fire-Rescue Department in one of the greatest games ever played, turkey bowling.
On Thursday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m. Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews and Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin will take to the ice at The Holidays on Ice new ice skating rink at the Branson Ferris Wheel to play a game of turkey bowling. For the game, each of the chiefs will roll frozen turkeys into bowling pins on the ice rink, according to a press release.
The fun-filled evening event will benefit the Salvation Army. Community members are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items or cash to fill the red kettle. For that generosity, The Holidays on Ice will give donors free skate rentals in addition to the local 10% discount for unlimited ice skating that evening, the release stated.
“We are looking forward to a fun night on Thursday that will benefit the Salvation Army,” said The Track Family Fun Parks CEO and Owner Craig Wescott. “There is a lot of need out there right now and this will give our community another way to help out while enjoying time with their families, other community members and public service leaders.”
In addition, The Track Family Fun Parks will also give donors the chance to ride the Branson Ferris Wheel for a special rate of $6.29 that evening, stated the release.
The Holidays on Ice has been family owned and operated since 2014. It has operated real ice skating rinks during the holidays in several communities in California, as well as Leavenworth, Washington before coming to spend the 2020 Christmas season here in Branson.
The Holidays on Ice skating rink is located at 3325 W. 76 Country Boulevard, next to the Branson Ferris Wheel. For additional information visit bransontracks.com or call 417-334-1612.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.