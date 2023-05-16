The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters gathered on Saturday, May 13, to host a ribbon cutting for the new Springfield-Harrison Roadside Park, located on JJ Highway in Hollister.
Several dozen community members were present for the celebration of the park, which features a trail leading to the infamous Murder Rock, where notorious bushwacker Alf Bolin was known to ambush passers by along the old Springfield-Harrison Road.
The property was donated by landowner Russell Jackson, with the hope visitors could safely access the area through the park and trails.
“It has been a long journey,” Jackson said. “It used to be that it was so difficult to get to this (place) and dangerous. I really appreciate the Hillcrofters and what they’ve done. Just took the bull by the horns and got it done”
Taney County Presiding Commissioner Nick Plummer was present at the ribbon cutting and shared his excitement about the opening of the park.
“It’s great for our heritage and our kids,” Plummer said. “I have two young kids that are just excited about local history and you guys are making that fun for them.”
The project was made possible through a collaborative effort between the Hillcrofters and White River Valley Electric, through their Plugged In Community Enhancement Program. The program provides grants to organizations seeking assistance for community-driven projects in Taney, Stone, Christian, Douglas, and Ozark counties. According to White River Valley Electric Cooperative’s website, the program is designed to grow area economies, promote community revitalization, and strengthen overall livability in each county.
Prior to the ribbon cutting, Hillcrofter Chairman Curtis Copeland emphasized the importance of the preservation of sites like Murder Rock and their history to the Ozarks region.
“I really think that there is something extraordinary about our history, the Ozarks’ history,” Copeland said. “Why is this place important? First of all, it’s a part of our Taney County history. Not necessarily a pleasant part when you talk about Alf Bolin and the Murder Rocks. This road right up here is extremely important. It’s the Springfield Harrison route and before it was the Springfield Harrison Road, it was a Native American trail for the Osage, and even earlier prehistoric tribes. Then it was an important military route during the Civil War for both sides at that time (it) was called the Carrollton, Arkansas Forsyth road. And then after the Civil War it became the main route of commerce for farmers and folks in the hills to get their goods up to Springfield to the new railroad. And so it’s played an important part that continues today.”
The Springfield-Harrison Roadside Park is open to the public and is located at 1870 State Highway JJ. For more information about the Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters, what their mission is and how to become a member, visit www.societyofozarkianhillcrofters.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.