A Reeds Spring teacher has been chosen as recipient ofa grant from Arvest Bank.
Reeds Spring Elementary School fourth grade teacher, Mrs. Ashley Kohl was awarded a $500 grant as part of Arvest Bank’s “We Love Teachers” initiative. The money can be used for classroom needs.
Mrs. Kohl is a leader amongs other teachers, according to Reeds Spring Elementary School Principal Laura Weber.
“She really stepped up as a team leader last year and is going above and beyond to help the new fourth grade teachers this year!” Weber said.
The “We Love Teachers” is a program which provides 145 $500 gifts to individual teachers, who work at public state-funded schools throughout the bank’s four-state footprint. Recipients are selected by partnering schools’ administrations based on classroom needs.
In the six-year history of the “We Love Teachers” initiative, Arvest has awarded more than $320,000 to more than 640 teachers.
