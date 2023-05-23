Spring has set its gaze upon the Ozarks, with warmer weather, green vegetation and farmers markets.
One such market, the Hollister Farmers Market, is open for business and operating two days a week at 108 Chad Lane in Hollister. It is open from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. The market opened for business in spring of 2020 and came to fruition through the collaborative efforts of co-managers Joshua Heston and Dale Grubaugh.
Heston said the focus of the farmers market is on regionally grown and locally produced products.
“The State of the Ozarks Market Tent will always have regionally grown flowers or vegetables and has been a positive opportunity to educate the public on what ‘in-season’ means,” Heston said. “Locally, strawberries have a very short seasonal window (most of our strawberries are June-bearing). Peach season lasts for a few mid-summer weeks. Apples will ripen at the end of the season in very late summer or early fall. Winter onions are coming in right now. We have a good variety of potting flowers and hanging baskets that are grown by the Amish in the Missouri Ozarks. From mid-May until frost, we should always have tomatoes, zucchini, and summer squash. Late-spring crops include broccoli and sometimes radishes. Seasonal summer produce includes eggplant, cauliflower, and peppers.”
Heston said he and Grubaugh are always on the lookout for additional regional fresh vegetables and fruits, and would be interested in visiting with those who have a local garden and are interested in selling their extra crop.
Aside from fresh fruits and vegetables, the farmers market has regular vendors, which include Boston Community with homemade jams, jellies, pickles and baked goods; Gigglin’ Sister with cupcakes, cakes, pies, salsas, and pickles; BeastieHaven Cottage Bakery with old-world breads; Ozark fried pies and handmade dog treats; and The Gentleman Soap Company with their homemade goat milk soaps, beard products and vintage colognes.
Season permitting, Hetherington Cattle Company from Crane provides local Ozarks beef on Tuesday afternoons. Supply permitting, After Market Mushrooms provides culinary mushrooms (including Lions Mane, King, Elm, Golden Oyster, and Chestnut) as they are available on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
T.U.F.F. MAMA Gourmet Salts, and Daniel’s Apiary (local honey, honey products and natural beeswax products) are Saturday regulars. Bear Mountain Brewery’s homemade sourdough bread is available every two weeks at the Saturday market. Flowers by Billie (silk floral displays, wreaths and more) attend on a holiday-focused basis. Heston said he recommends arriving early to the market, as a lot of produce and handmade products tend to sell out.
Heston said his favorite part of the Hollister Farmers Market is seeing the community building it brings.
“Major goals of State of the Ozarks in opening the market four years ago was to build community, educate the public on local produce and handmade products, and become a mainstay for the everyday folks of Hollister,” Heston said. “Seeing all of that happen is extremely rewarding. Regional food independence will become more and more important in the future. Knowing your farmers, knowing where your food comes from, knowing who makes your soap or cans your pickles, or butchers your beef, is extraordinarily important in today’s political and economic climate. Food security starts right here.”
For information and updates about the Hollister Farmers Market, visit the Hollister Farmers Market Missouri page or the State of the Ozarks Spotlight Group on Facebook.
