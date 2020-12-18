Riley’s Treasures, in partnership with Caring Community Thrift Store, is now operating the House of Hope Warming Center.
Located above Riley’s Treasures at 215 Veterans Blvd. in Branson, House of Hope will be open every night the temperature is below 35 degrees at 6 p.m.
According to Riley’s Treasures (thrift store) Owner Riley Snyder, the original idea behind opening House of Hope was due to the Salvation Army’s inability to open their warming center this year.
Although The Salvation Army initially was not going to open its warming center this year, it’s possible that it will soon. For more on that, see the story below.
With House of Hope’s doors officially open, as of Dec. 12, Snyder said they are busy and doing well.
“At first we didn’t have anybody,” said Snyder. “We actually went out and drove around and just found people who were walking around and since then, since getting the word out in that kind of way, we’ve had quite a few people. Sometimes we have people who had vehicles, so they live in their car, but they may come in for meals. But then we also have of course people who don’t even have a vehicle to sleep in, so we’ve been busy every night since it’s been under 35 degrees.”
Snyder also encourages people in the community to send those in need to their doors. House of Hope intends to remain open while the weather remains bad and stays below 35 degrees.
“Honestly if (the community) ever wants to send anyone our way, as long as it’s 35 degrees or below, we open at 6 p.m., we serve dinner at 7 p.m, they spend the night, we feed them breakfast the next day at 7 o’clock and they’re typically out by 8 a.m,” said Snyder. “We also give them snacks for the day because, obviously, we don’t know what the rest of their day looks like.
“It’s no-strings-attached, we’re just here to serve. We don’t want people out in the cold, we don’t want people getting sick, we don’t want people dying out in the cold. We want to provide that outlet for them.”
To anyone that would like to donate to the cause, disinfectant supplies and paper products are always a must, according to Snyder.
“Something that we really need the most of is disinfectant,” said Snyder. “We can use as much Clorox and cleaning supplies as possible, sanitizer. Also paper products, so toilet paper, paper towels, utensils. We serve the meals to them in a container so that way we don’t have a buffet style to help protect against COVID. So we make it all up, we take it to them, that way they’re not having to come and all be around each other. So, really paper products and cleaning supplies are what we need the most.
“We’re looking for businesses and restaurants who are willing to maybe donate meals, that would be amazing.”
House of Hope is also following COVID-19 precautions to make sure that all occupants remain safe and healthy.
“We have cots spaced out properly. Before they even come in, we take their temperatures. They have to have a mask on, they have to sanitize,” said Snyder. “We’re taking as much precaution as we can. Granted, a lot of these people are not around people anyways, so we’re doing the best that we can. Even cleanliness-wise, we have a bathroom and a shower, they can shower as well. Just disinfecting everything and trying to keep it as clean as possible.”
To find out more, see what’s going on or find out what House of Hope needs day by day, check out their Facebook page ‘House of Hope’.
