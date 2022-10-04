The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Auxiliary hosted the 17th Annual SSCFPD Firefighters Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Reeds Spring High School. 

The event showcased over 30 chilis for the community to taste and vote on their favorite. 

The winners of the chili cook-off were: 

1st place winner was Kesha Ledford, Moonlight Mtn. Puppies. The trophy was presented by Mike Cooper owner of Perfect Signs.com

In 2nd place was Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Chief Keith Wolven. The award was accepted by his wife Barbara Wolven because  Keith was on duty with a medical call. The trophy was a presented by Jim Cummings, Retired SSCFPD Fire Chaplain.

3rd place winner was Jimmy Phillips from Firehouse BBQ. The trophy was presented by District 155 State Representative Travis Smith.

Winning for most Unique was Yenny Lopez, sister in-law of one of our auxiliary members Lisa Lopez Gardner. Lopez was in the area due to having to evacuate from her Florida home because of the hurricane. The award for Most Unique was presented by Erica Dees, with Branson Bank and the Table Rock Rotary Club.The

People’s Choice title was won by Andrew Fennema of Tow Boats USA and was presented by Ladona Weathers with the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce.

Kids lined up for balloon hats at the SSCFPD Auxilary's Firefighter's Chili Cook-Off
Several area organizations had booths at the chili cook-off, including the Stone County 100 Club.
Those in attendance lined up to sample several chilis.
With over 30 chilis for attendees to taste the chili cook-off offered flavors for each palate.
There was a great turn out for the SSCFPD Auxilary Fierfighter's Cook-Off.
The chili cook-off had families come out for good food and fun.
First responders from the area came out to show their chili skills, including one of Kimberling City's Police officers.

 

Local vendors and organizations also showed up to help make the event a success. All proceeds from the event help the auxiliary in their mission to support the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District firefighters, who mostly volunteers.

