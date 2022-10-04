Barbara Wolven accepted the trophy on behalf of her husband SSCFPD Fire Cheif Keith Wolven, who was on duty with a medical call. The trophy was a presented by Jim Cummings, Retired SSCFPD Fire Chaplain.
The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Auxiliary hosted the 17th Annual SSCFPD Firefighters Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Reeds Spring High School.
The event showcased over 30 chilis for the community to taste and vote on their favorite.
The winners of the chili cook-off were:
1st place winner was Kesha Ledford, Moonlight Mtn. Puppies. The trophy was presented by Mike Cooper owner of Perfect Signs.com
In 2nd place was Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Chief Keith Wolven. The award was accepted by his wife Barbara Wolven because Keith was on duty with a medical call. The trophy was a presented by Jim Cummings, Retired SSCFPD Fire Chaplain.
3rd place winner was Jimmy Phillips from Firehouse BBQ. The trophy was presented by District 155 State Representative Travis Smith.
Winning for most Unique was Yenny Lopez, sister in-law of one of our auxiliary members Lisa Lopez Gardner. Lopez was in the area due to having to evacuate from her Florida home because of the hurricane. The award for Most Unique was presented by Erica Dees, with Branson Bank and the Table Rock Rotary Club.The
People’s Choice title was won by Andrew Fennema of Tow Boats USA and was presented by Ladona Weathers with the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce.
Local vendors and organizations also showed up to help make the event a success. All proceeds from the event help the auxiliary in their mission to support the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District firefighters, who mostly volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.