A local motorcycle club rode to raise money on Saturday, Oct. 15, to help fight breast cancer.
Iron Order MC raised approximately $2,200 in their 2nd Annual Poker Run, which is being given to the Cox Women’s Center to help women with costs of testing and treatment.
The Poker Run began at 152 Chad Lane in Hollister where the Farmer’s Market is held and had five stops throughout the Branson/Hollister area which included Oscar’s, the Paddle Wheel, Beverly’s, Drafts and Area 71.
Vice President of the Iron Order Aaron Gallon Martin hopes to increase participation in next year’s Poker Run.
“We will amp up earlier next year”, Martin said.
For more information about the Poker Run, visit the Ozark Iron, Branson Mo. Facebook page or email ozarkironbm@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.