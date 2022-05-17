The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center is hosting a virtual event to teach attendees to paint the Missouri’s state amphibian.
According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, the MDC is hosting the virtual program “Nature Art: Missouri State Symbols Painting Series.” The Shepherd of the Hills staff will be putting on the ‘How to paint the bullfrog’, the third part of the series, online from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20. This program is suggested for ages 6 and up. It gives people a chance to paint and learn about Missouri’s state symbols.
At this program, MDC Volunteer Gala Keller will provide step-by-step painting instructions on how to paint a bullfrog. Interesting facts about bullfrogs will also be provided throughout the program. Participants will need to furnish their own painting supplies. Small canvases and simple techniques will be used; no painting experience is necessary.
This is a free program, but registration is required to participate. Registrants must provide an email address, so a program link can be sent to them. For this program, only one registration will be needed per screen for multiple participants at the same location.
Those interested in participating may register at https://mdc.mo.gov/events click on Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in ‘location’ drop down menu.
