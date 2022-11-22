The Hollister School District recently presented the Rotary Club of Hollister with its Community Spotlight Award for November during the Board of Education meeting.
Hollister Schools Superintendent Brian Wilson presented the award on behalf of the school district.
“A school district as small as ours cannot do it all by ourselves,” Wilson said. “The members of the Rotary Club of Hollister understand that we truly are better together, and they go above and beyond to serve our students and to serve our community.”
The Board of Education for Hollister School District meets monthly. For more information about the school district, go to www.hollister.k12.mo.us. The Rotary Club of Hollister can be found on Facebook.
