A discount store, originally located in Rogersville, has found its new home in Forsyth.
This -N- That Discount LLC is a new store that sells a wide variety of products at discounted retail prices, located at 15960 State Hwy 160 in Forsyth.
Owner Carman Cave and her husband just relocated their store from Rogersville, as they prepare to retire. Cave originally started the discount store after selling products online.
“We kind of got into pallet buys, and I did so well online, that I decided to open a store. I like to help the community save money,” said Cave.
This -N- That Discount LLC carries a variety of items including decorations, household items, clothing, kitchen items, electronics, and lawn and garden.
According to Cave, all items are purchased from wholesalers and prices are discounted based on retail prices.
“When I buy from wholesalers I look at retail price, or sales prices, and then I discount it 20% to 50% off of that. It kind of just breeds local shopping so (people) can save money,” said Cave.
Helping the community save money is Cave’s biggest goal and she is thankful for the positive feedback they have already received from the community.
“Everyone is super nice and supportive here and we really like the area,” said Cave. “It’s just nice, we don’t have a lot of big stores, so I’m able to bring kind of the big store feeling to the community, but at a discounted price.”
This -N- That Discount LLC will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday.
For more information call their store at 417-353-9988 or follow their Facebook page ‘This -N- That Discount LLC.’
