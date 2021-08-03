The Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their monthly luncheon on August 10 to celebrate the Missouri Bicentennial.
The luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m., at Lakeside Center, located at 115 Shadowrock Drive in Forsyth.
Leslie Wyman and Trish Trimble from the White River Valley Historical Society will present a program entitled ‘Forsyth: Old, New, and Now.’
For more information on how to RSVP for the August luncheon, contact info@forsythmo.org or call 417-546-2741.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.