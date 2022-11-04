Local non-profit organizations came together Tuesday, Nov. 1, to provide help and support to residents of the Yacht Club mobile home park in Hollister.
Residents of the mobile home park were informed in August of new ownership of the property, and given notice to vacate within four months.
House of Hope Service Director Alex Sprinkle said the day was a time to help residents with their individual needs.
“Today, people that are renting an apartment or renting a trailer have to be out. They've been given 60 days to find new housing, so today's the day for everybody to move out and transition out. So on site, we have Christian Action Ministries, House of Hope, Standing By The Door Ministries and Boys and Girls Club, and we're out here just doing a serve day helping people in whatever capacity they need,” Sprinkle said. “For some people that looks like packing their stuff, helping them move and transition to their new place. For other people that looks like tearing off decks, cleaning up their yard, getting stuff ready for whenever they transition. And some people are really just listening to people's stories, kind of hearing the experiences they've had here in the place they've called home, and just kind of listening to some of their worries and hopes for their next place. So today's kind of an opportunity for the community to come together and love on the people here, as well as just provide an opportunity to give them hope for their next place, walking alongside them and doing that process.”
Sprinkle said the investors who purchased the property have been involved in helping residents with the transition.
The owners here have just been really generous with the tenants, giving them ample opportunity to transition out well,” Sprinkle said. “They've also called a lot of nonprofits on site to provide emotional support but also that physical manpower of moving them from here to the next place that they'll call home forever.”
Sprinkle said the organizations who provided help had a common goal.
“It's super fun to see everybody work together for a common goal, and the common goal is not about House of Hope, or Christian Action Ministries or Standing By the Door; It's about loving people well, and that looks different for each tenant,” Sprinkle said.
Once the residents of the mobile home park have been relocated, property investors plan to do some infrastructure repair and research what the best use of the property would be.
