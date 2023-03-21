The Taneycomo Elks Lodge 2597 will be partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive.
On Friday, March 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the community is invited to come help save a life with a much needed blood donation. The Rock and Roll Up Your Sleeve Drive will be hosted at the Elks Lodge, located at 12951 US-160 in Forsyth.
According to a press release from the American Red Cross, blood and platelets remain at risk of running low this month. Donors are crucial to helping the Red Cross avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come.
“Spring is near! As the seasons change, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood doesn’t take a break,” the release states. Donors of all blood types, especially type O donors and platelet donors, are encouraged to make and keep appointments to donate.”
Donors are asked to book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
For the month of March, donors who give blood, platelets and plasma will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid card by email. Plus, they will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of five $3,000 Visa Prepaid cards. For more information on the giveaway visit rcblood.org/help.
