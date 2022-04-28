Drug Take Back Day aims to rid area homes of unwanted medications in Taney County.
On Saturday, April 30, local law enforcement and prevention coalitions will partner to host prescription drug take-back sites in Taney County during the DEA National Rx Drug Take Back Day.
The Taney County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Team and the Stone & Taney Counties Substance Use Initiative have partnered with local pharmacies to promote safe disposal of medicines, according to a press release from Taney County ADAPT. Coalition volunteers will be onsite during the event handing out free medication safety information and medication destruction packets.
There will be three sites in both Branson and Hollister for the public to drop off medications for disposal. All sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Lakeland Pharmacy, located at 1232 Branson Hills Parkway in Branson.
- CoxHealth Pharmacy, located at 525 Branson Landing Blvd in Branson.
- Walgreens Pharmacy, located at 101 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister.
“Each Take Back event gives community members the opportunity to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired and unused prescription medications,” CoxHealth Project Coordinator and Coalition Member Marietta Hagen said in a press release.
According to the release, Drug Take Back Days are a great alternative to flushing medications, which is discouraged. Drug Take Back Days and the use of the permanent drug drop boxes in Stone and Taney counties protects area waterways from contamination from medications. City and county sewer systems and private septic systems are designed to treat biological waste and do not remove medications that are flushed down the toilet or dropped down a sink.
Medications accepted are over-the-counter medications, pet medications, and prescription medications in pill form, liquid form, patches, and creams. No inhalers or needles/syringes will be accepted.
ADAPT’s mission is to reduce and prevent the use of alcohol and other drugs by the youth of Taney County through evidence-based strategies. The Stone & Taney Counties Substance Use Initiative is a project of Cox Medical Center Branson and funded by a Skaggs Legacy Endowment grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.