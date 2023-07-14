Voters in the Branson and Hollister School Districts will be asked to approve a tax levy to fund a new public library on the Tuesday, Aug. 8, ballot.
The following issue will be seen on the ballot:
BRANSON/HOLLISTER LIBRARY SUBDISTRICT PROPERTY TAX
“Shall there be a tax of eighteen cents ($0.18) on each one hundred dollars assessed valuation on real estate and personal property located in the Branson/Hollister Library Subdistrict for library services?”
There are 367 public libraries in the state. Currently, Taney County is one of only four counties in Missouri without a publicly funded library district. The median levy for public libraries is $0.21. The proposed levy is $0.18. Based on the median home value in the voting district the annual cost will total $59 per year. The tax levy would be perpetual, which means the levy will continue rather than “sunset” after an appointed period. Public libraries are subject to the Hancock Amendment, just like school districts. The Hancock Amendment requires the state to refund money to income tax payers when revenues are in excess of a percentage based upon the personal income of Missourians.
“Taney County is the only first class county that doesn’t have a publicly funded library, which I think is a little bit shameful for us,” Taney County Library Campaign Chair LaDella Thomas told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Our community deserves better than that. It’s one of the reasons why I feel passionate about this. (A public library) is just something other communities have and they take for granted. They just assume every other county is going to have that as well. We hear from people who move into this area and ask, ‘What do you mean you don’t have a publicly funded library?’ It’s a little bit of a shock when people move here to realize our privately owned library is pretty modest and not publicly funded. I would like for my tax dollars to go towards the library.”
The only library opened to the public in the Branson and Hollister area is the Taneyhills Community Library, which is privately owned and funded through grants, donations, fundraisers and their thrift shop. The library is located at 200 S. 4th Street in Branson and has served the area since 1933. The current facility was constructed in 1976 when the area population was less than 5,000.
The funds the Taneyhills Community Library have currently cannot support the community going forward, according to Taneyhills Library Board Member Anne McGregor.
“One of the real big truths is that libraries cost money. Everything costs money, so there is this base of well that we cannot fundraise. We are built with volunteers who are already giving their time and energy here. The funding needed to support the library that this community would like to have is millions and millions of dollars,” McGregor told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We just are not capable of doing that. They’ve been trying to operate that way, which is why the library, on Dec. 31, will be closed. The Taneyhills will close, whether or not this tax passes, it will close. That’s really important for the voter to understand. We need this if we want to move to the next level and have this library but the way it functions today is not sustainable, right both human capital wise and capital revenue capital wise, not sustainable.”
Taneyhills Community Library Director Marcia Schemper-Carlock told Branson Tri-Lakes News the current library building can not sustain the needs of the community and the expectations of a public library.
“I said to someone the other day I feel like we’re running a one room schoolhouse,” Schemper-Carlock said. “It was great back in 1976, but we’ve moved beyond that. The meeting space is so important because we’re one of the few places in town where you can do a meeting. We have two rooms. That is a big thing. Ever since COVID, that really has become an important factor to libraries because we have so many remote workers in this area. They come here, they get a stable internet connection and privacy. One of the other areas that we know that people are really intent on getting from us are educational programs. We’ve done surveys on that and they come back and say do more programming.”
If passed, the library levy will allow the Taneyhills Community Library to transition its assets, including the building, to the Taney County Library Board to be used for the Library Center of the Ozarks, the new Taney County publicly funded library. The current building would stay open and serve the community until the new Library Center of the Ozarks building was completed. If the levy fails, Taneyhills Library will cease operations on Dec. 31, 2023.
“If it does pass, then all of the resources and all of the materials will be transitioned over to the Taney County Library Board,” Thomas said. “So that board of trustees will hold it. If it does not pass, then the library will close, because the operating model for privately funded libraries is just not sustainable. They’ve hit a critical mass point. Taneyhills library would no longer be good either way. If it does pass the library building, which houses the Taneyhills Library, would still be in operation during that gap period. In the gap time, the Taney County Library Board would select land and build. The goal is a bigger library center. We are looking at about 20,000 square feet.”
The estimated cost of a new library, including land, design, and furnishings would be approximately $12 million, according to the campaign website.
If approved, the new public Library Center of the Ozarks will expand and grow to meet the needs of the community, starting where the Taneyhills Library left off becoming a 21st Century library to serve the area. Libraries are more than books, as they provide the community with several things including: digital resources, enrichment classes for children and adults, collaboration rooms for business meetings, and convenient access to essential business tools.
According to the website, the proposed Library Center of the Ozarks will:
- Increase the public’s access to books, ebooks, streaming video, and other digital content
- Offer educational opportunities for all ages at no cost or low-cost
- Enrich the area’s quality-of-life amenities for residents
- Increase home values
- Deliver resource access to homebound and disabled residents
- Expand and improve access to materials, resources, programming, and technology tools
- Extend hours of operation to accommodate schedules of working families and students
- Build a new facility to accommodate the growing demands of the community for enhanced library services
- Organize rotating exhibits, visiting lecturers, and art displays
- Increase staffing
Schemper-Carlock said the future of libraries is thinking beyond books and looking toward technology.
“One thing that I’ve discovered in this area, which really surprises me, is how digitally and technology challenged this area,” Schemper-Carlock said. “You know they can talk about getting the internet to homes, but the reality is, most people don’t have a computer or tablet. They have one smartphone and that smartphone may not be the latest technology, as a result, it has become obsolete. Also an issue is they don’t have an unlimited data plan, so they depend on places like the library with Wi-Fi. They really depend on us for that technology. To come in, to have a printer or to have that computer access is important.”
If passed, the new library center would expand on technology services.
“Libraries offer digital ‘on-demand’ options for our mobile society. Thousands of ebooks, online audiobooks, and videos are available for loan from public libraries,” states the website. “This equates to a cost savings for library card holders. Libraries are often the sole source in a community for providing technology access. Knowledgeable librarians will be available to provide one-on-one support for research needs, basic computer training, and software assistance. Free WiFi will be available without buying a sandwich or a coffee. The library center would provide a valuable service to every age group and demographic in our community, especially the underserved. It would become a community resource and a gathering center to enhance knowledge and create opportunities for greater community engagement.”
If passed, the residents within the Branson and Hollister School Districts will gain membership through proof of residency. Out-of-district residents will be required to pay an annual membership fee. Membership will include access to all library services. Books, DVDs, audiobooks, and online digital resources will be free to library members. Active library membership will allow for free computer and WiFi access. The library center would serve as an extended classroom for many homeschooled children. The ability to access books and materials by inter-library loan is specifically of interest. In-library programs are well-attended by these families as an educational outlet for their curriculum.
Only public libraries qualify for state and federal funds. A public library in Taney County could bring $32,000 in state library support, which could mean up to $200,000 or more coming to the community from other outside sources for programs, learning, and technology needs.
For more information, visit the campaign website at www.voteyestaneycountylibrary.org.
