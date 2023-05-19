Reeds Spring High School band and choir members brought home medals from the State Solo and Ensemble Competition.
Reeds Spring clarinet soloist, Madilyn Irvin earned gold for her solo. Two Vocalists earned medals for their vocal solos. Landon Munhollon earned gold for his vocal solo and Havik Arnall earned silver for her vocal solo. Violinist Alex Thomas earned bronze for his solo. In ensemble competition the clarinet quartet of Irvin, Jypsie Atchison, Sydney Eby, and Reed Thierbach earned bronze.
