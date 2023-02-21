Grab a slice of Chicago style pizza to help the children of Taney County.
Mr. G’s Pizza and Pub, located at 202 1/2 N Commercial Street in Branson, is partnering with the Junior Auxiliary of Taney County to raise money for the JATC programs with a special offer. On Wednesday, Feb. 22 and Thursday, Feb. 23, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mr. G’s will donate 50% of sales to the JATC.
The offer is available on any purchase, but Mr. G’s asks for patrons to tell their servers they are there to support the JATC.
The JATC was chartered by a group of caring, enthusiastic women in 1998 and continues to grow and thrive throughout Taney County. Approximately 50 members annually contribute more than 4,000 volunteer hours as they strive to improve the mental, physical, social and emotional well-being of children in Taney County. It is a part of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries (NAJA), a non-profit organization founded in 1941 with headquarters in Greenville, Mississippi.
For more information about JATC can be found on the Junior Auxiliary website JATCMO.ORG or on their Facebook page ‘Junior Auxiliary of Taney County.’
