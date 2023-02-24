Voters in Kimberling City will be asked whether the city will have a half cent Public Safety Tax during the April 4, General Municipal Election.
Proposition PD will be on the ballot with the following language:
Shall the Municipality of Kimberling City, Missouri impose a City sales tax of one half of one percent for the purpose of funding costs of public safety, including but not limited to law enforcement operations, equipment, compensation and training.
According to Kimberling City Police Chief Todd Lemoine, the police department has been making positive changes to try to stay competitive and prepared.
“I have been here for a little over a year. I was able to assess and see what the needs, what’s the wants and what’s the requirements,” Lemoine said. “How do we get there? I realized our budget was not anywhere where it needed to be (for the police department). When I was hired it was right in the middle of budget changes and trying to update the budget for 2022. I was able to see what they were paying police officers here. I came from New Orleans so I didn’t know what the area paid officers. We have already addressed that, since we lost an entire force. When I came in I was told our new starting salary has been updated, now it is $16 an hour. Well fast forward, now I have a starting salary of $20 an hour.
“When I came in my police budget was at $550,000, I was able to get it to $600,000 and some change for 2022. Now for 2023, our budget is at seven, so you can see in just two years that we needed to go up almost $200,000 to stay up with the economy, and trends. Gas, automobiles, and the price of equipment for our police officers have gone up.”
Lemoine said the tax could help the police stay funded and ahead of the curve for the future as prices and wages continue to be in flux.
“Let’s talk about taking care of our police officers. You have to fund them properly, not defund them. Fund them,” Lemoine said. “I was able to get them to that $20 rate, but that rate has to be manageable and sustainable within the budget. So if we don’t get ahead of the curve, and that $20 was just to stay competitive with today’s salary, we could have a problem with retention.
“Competitive pay, to me, means if everybody in the southwest Missouri area is paying $22 that is a fair number. Otherwise you have them jumping ship. When I got here I interviewed half the applicants I received so like 30, I hired six. Some I interviewed jumped from department to department a year at a time for 50 cents. So how do you keep police officers? How do you keep them on the street? With that being said, if we don’t do some now to get ahead of it I may have a full staff today but I may not have a full staff next month, next year.”
According to the Kimberling City Police Department, the sales tax could generate an estimated $300,000. If passed, this money could only be utilized for public safety. The tax money collected would be placed in a separate fund and could not be diverted for anything else, by state law.
Kimberling City does not currently have a police or public safety tax.
“Wording was important. Do we ask for a police tax, a safety tax or a general sales tax exclusively for the police department,” Lemoine said. “So we went with a public safety tax, because words have meanings. I learn this everyday. Public safety consists of anything that provides safety for the public. Ideally law enforcement, fire and EMS. We don’t have fire. We don’t have EMS and we don’t have dispatch. Those are all shared services with the county. But we do have police so the funds collected would go toward funding the police.”
Currently the sales tax in Kimberling City is at 8.725%. 4.225% of that going to the state, 2% going to Stone County, 0.5% going to local use for internet sales. Only 2% of the sales taxes collected currently stays within the city.
“The breakdown is when you go to Subway or anywhere and spend $10 it would cost an extra five cents,” Lemoine said. “It would add 25 cents to the cost of $50 spent at Harter House. It would add $1 to the cost of a $200 Car Battery at O’Reilly. For the safety of the residents, can you put a price on that?”
Lemoine said if passed there is already a comprehensive plan as to what the money would be used for within the next few years.
· Provide crucial funding to maintain the Kimberling City Police Department through recruiting and retaining highly qualified police officers.
· Help the city to offer and maintain competitive wages competing with other Law Enforcement agencies in Southwest Missouri.
· Allow the city to implement a longevity pay scale and additional benefits to be in line with other local agencies.
· Allow the city to provide police officers protective equipment, uniforms, patrol vehicles which all have a shelf life and expiration dates.
· Will assure the police department receives professional and regular training curriculums which are needed to keep officers as trained and informed as they can be.
“We are the largest city in Stone County,” Lemoine said. “It is inevitable that the city of Kimberling City will grow in population. The traffic passing through our city will continually increase. Unfortunately that means crime has the potential to increase. In 2022, we responded to over 3500 calls for service inclusive of Traffic Enforcement. That is 1,000 more than previous years annually. We need to be prepared for growth.
“If the tax does not pass we continue to protect and serve with limited resources. We will continue to drive patrol cars that are in excess of 125,000 miles. We will have to cut line items of the budget to maintain a competitive salary. We will have to work extra shifts to cover for a sick officer or an officer that needs time off which results in an increase in the overtime budget. We may not make it to calls to assist or render aid for medical emergencies in a timely manner. We will have to share patrol cars between officers having the cars run at times 24/7. We could have calls for service response time jeopardized. We would have to resort to online training versus in classroom learning in person capturing real world experience. We could potentially have challenges that we are not ready to face.”
The Kimberling City Police Department has been using grants and ARPA funds to help build the department to where it is currently, according to Lemoine. “However, the ARPA funds are winding down.”
Lemoine is hosting several discussions on Proposition PD before Election Day. Two community listening sessions will be held on Wednesday, March 8, at 9 a.m. and Wednesday March 29, at 6 p.m. On Tuesday, March 14, Lemoine will give two presentations to Kimberling City officials, the first one at the Police Committee at 4:30 p.m. and the second one to the Special Events Committee at 5:30p.m. On March 23, he will discuss the proposed tax at his Coffee Talk Thursday with the Chief of Police at 8:30 a.m.
“To help honor my statement to be the safest city in Missouri from my first day in this position. I am asking the citizens of the City of Kimberling City to get out and vote on April 4, as we continue to work together to be the Safest City in the State of Missouri,” Lemoine said.
For more information contact Lemoine at kcpd@ckcmo.com or contact the Kimberling City City Hall at 417-739-4903.
