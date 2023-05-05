The Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing a road in Stone County for a pipe replacement.
According to a press release from MoDOT, Stone County Route M, between Blackjack School Road and Carolina Road southwest of Clever, will be closed on Monday, May 15, for pipe replacement.
MoDOT crews will be replacing a culvert underneath the road. The closure will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers may encounter flaggers directing traffic through the work zone where crews are working. Drivers urged to find alternate routes. No signed detours are planned, according to the release. Drivers will be able to get to driveways and entrances on either side of the work zones, but will not be able to travel through the work zones
For more information visit traveler.modot.org.
