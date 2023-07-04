(Editor’s Note: The “Looking Back” stories are published just as they were in the original printing. Because of this, there will, at times, be grammatical and punctuation errors. For the sake of preservation, Branson Tri-Lakes News has opted to leave it as is.)
Beacon and Leader
Monday, May 9, 1983
Ruth Henning, wife of the producer of the Beverly Hillbillies, assists her husband, Paul (behind Mrs. Henning), and Larry Gale, director of the Missouri Department of Conservation, is unveiling Friday the sign naming Dewey Bald Mountain and the surrounding 1,600 acres adjacent to Mo. 76 West the Ruth and Paul Henning State Forest. The Hennings sold 1,300 acres to the state and then donated 25 percent of the purchase price so that the property can become a wilderness tract. Silver Dollar City donated an additional 300 acres to the property.
