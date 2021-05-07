A new business is ready to slide into Kimberling City just in time for summer.
The Lunch Box Food Truck is scheduled to open in Kimberling City on Monday, May 24. It will be located in the parking lot of the Table Rock True Value Hardware store, according to owner Shelly Frazier-King.
“I do have one location set up for this summer and that is at the True Value parking lot, in Kimberling City,” said Frazier-King. “Our open date is May 24. We are thinking about doing a grand opening or soft opening prior to that day so we can get our doors open and the community can see us there. That is not set in stone and we don’t have a specific day set yet. Starting the 24, we will be open for regular business.”
According to Frazier-King, opening a food truck has been an aspiration for her for many years.
“I have been in the food industry for 25 years,” said Frazier-King. “When food trucks came about many years ago, I took interest in (them). I always thought it would be a lot of fun to venture into that. Over the years, I talked about it and it got to the point where we kind of kidded around about it and everything and it just came by. I just spoke to the right person, and it just went from there. They gave me some good direction and everything and it just opened the door up for me.”
The Lunch Box Food Truck is a slider truck, that will have several meat choices for their breakfast sliders as well as burger and specialty sliders for lunch. The goal is for us to help fill a void for food options in the community, according to Frazier-King.
“We are a slider truck, we are going to provide lots of different sliders that are unique. We will have a fun vibe for the truck. There are no food trucks around here that serve sliders or anything on that line,” said Frazier-King. “There’s not a whole lot, if you are from the Kimberling City area, there’s not a whole lot of options for food in (the) area. I thought it would be a good place to give the community the opportunity to have something cool to eat.”
According to Frazier-King, Kimberling City has a few food trucks that serve the community.
“There is the wing truck down by Harter House,” said Frazier-King. “I do believe there is going to be an ice cream truck also with us at the True Value lot. I think there are like four food truck permits that have come out of Kimberling City, but (I) am only aware of the one active one at Harter House.”
The Lunch Box Food Truck will serve breakfast and lunch, according to Frazier-King.
“We are going to be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” said Frazier-King. “This summer we are going to be doing six days a week and will be closed on Sundays. I think this summer we are planning on just staying in Kimberling City, to get our name out there and see how it goes from there.”
For more information visit The Lunch Box Food Truck on Facebook or find them on Instagram @lunchbox_foodtruck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.