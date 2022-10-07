A Galena realtor was recently honored with a leadership award.
Deana Wolfe has been named the recipient of Missouri Realtors 2022 Bruce Aydt Code of Ethics Leadership Award. Wolfe received this award on Wednesday, Sept. 21 during the Missouri Realtors Fall Business Conference.
Wolfe has served as a licensed realtor for more than 33 years. She has exemplified professionalism while making significant contributions to the real estate industry, according to a press release from the Missouri Realtors. In her career, Wolfe received her GRI, MGRI, E-Pro, and SRES endorsements. She regularly exceeds required Continuing Education (CE) credits.
In 2017, Wolfe served as President of the Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors and as state President for the Women’s Council of Realtors. In 2018, she was named the recipient of the Missouri Realtors R. Layne Morrill Award for significantly advancing the legislative agenda of realtors in Missouri.
The award was named after Bruce Aydt, a past president of Missouri Realtor, as well as a National Association of Realtors’’ Distinguished Service Award recipient. He has been a role model as a leader at the local, state, and national levels throughout his entire career. The award is given in recognition of a realtor, who has been a role model in professionalism while also offering advice and counsel on the Code of Ethics, teaching the Code to other realtors, serving on grievance and professional standards committees, or embodying the central concepts of honesty, integrity, competence, and fair dealing as outlined in the Preamble to the Code, according to the press release.
To learn more about Wolfe’s service and designations, contact Missouri Realtors at missourirealtors@morealtor.com.
