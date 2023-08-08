From Branson Tri-Lakes News
Saturday, July 16, 2011
In a matter of a few months, construction of a new Dewey Short Visitor Center building will be complete.
Work on the 15,000-square-foot, $7.9 Million facility began last fall and while the building was originally expected to be completed by August of this year, weather, construction delays and an issue with funding for exhibits has the building set to be open to the public in the spring 2012. Those involved with the project believe it is worth the wait, though.
“It’s going to be a ‘must see’ on the lake,” said Gala Solari, Ozarks Rivers Heritage Foundation assistant director, who added she has heard other people describe the new facility as the crown jewel of Table Rock Lake.
The foundation, which took over operations of the current Dewey Short Visitor Center last year, will also oversee the operations of the new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers facility.
Solari said the building will be completed sometime this fall, but it will take several months for the interactive exhibits to be in place, which will include an underwater display, a history of the Corps and a wet lab.
“We keep saying it’s going to be a showcase of the Ozarks,” Solari said.
The wet lab will be utilized by students who will be able to test lake water and learn about water quality.
One goal of the newly formed foundation is to promote education on water quality.
The building isn’t only about education, however.
“The whole back of the building will be glass,” Solari said. “From that vantage point, we’ll be able to see both lakes.”
In all, the facility will house an auditorium, gift shop and educational areas, as well as administrative space for offices and conference rooms.
Many who have seen the artist’s rendering and the plans have said the building will be unforgettable and gorgeous.
“There won’t be a comparison,” Solari said when asked how the new visitor center will compare to other centers. “It will be so above and beyond.”
The current visitor center was built in 1975 and is too small. In 2009, an estimated 135,000 people went to the visitors center. The Corps project office will take over the current visitors center.
The design and construction of the new building is being paid for by American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funds.
