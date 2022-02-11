Ozarks Technical Community College announcestheir plans to expand nursing and respiratory therapy programs.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the United States will need more than one million new nurses to keep up with demand and nurse retirements to avoid a nursing shortage, according to a press release from OTC. The need for respiratory therapists has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where respiratory therapists have been instrumental in saving lives. For these reasons OTC will increase the number of nursing and respiratory therapy students it can educate each year starting in January 2023, according to a press release from OTC.
“We have seen the need within our community and OTC has responded by expanding the college’s capacity to graduate more students with these essential skills,” OTC Dean of Health Sciences Dr. Aaron Light said in the release.
OTC is offering new pathways and degree programs for nurses and respiratory therapists, which will lead to an increase of 70-80 healthcare practitioner graduates each year.
In March of 2021, the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development approved OTC to offer a Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy in 2023. The college is still seeking the necessary approvals and accreditations, but if the college receives all of the approvals the first class of bachelor’s degree-seeking respiratory therapy students will be admitted in January 2023.
The OTC Associate of Science in Nursing program is also seeking approval from the Missouri State Board of Nursing to start a direct entry program which will not require a practical nursing license as a prerequisite. Currently, OTC students must first graduate from a practical nursing program, achieve and maintain an active practical nursing license to be admitted into the ASN program. This new program will admit 24 students in its first cohort and they should graduate in about a year.
Also pending approval from the Missouri State Board of Nursing, OTC hopes to begin the Practical Nursing program at OTC Springfield in January of 2023. This new program will offer students who are either certified nurse assistants, medical assistants, or emergency medical technicians the opportunity to enter the Practical Nursing Program with a new educational track. This track will require fewer clinical hours for those students based on their prior education and work experience. Often considered entry-level positions, CNAs, MAs, and EMTs provide direct care to patients in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and community settings.
For more information visit www.otc.edu.
