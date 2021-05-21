The acceptance of a grant will help a local tiny home community continue to grow.
A resolution accepting funding from the Missouri Department of Economic Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for Elevate Branson’s Elevate Community, was accepted by the Branson Board of Aldermen at the May 11 meeting, in the amount of $1,940,000.
“We did receive another approval from a grant and this is for the sub applicant for Elevate Branson, for the Elevate Community project,” said city of Branson Finance Director Jamie Rouch. “We received the $1.9 million for the public infrastructure piece of that project; which will cover water distribution, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, streets, sidewalks, etc. for that project. Once again, we are extremely thankful for the grant monies that we were awarded here.”
According to the staff report from the city of Branson, on October 27, 2020, the city of Branson passed a resolution in support of the Elevate Branson Tiny Homes Community Development Block Grant application.
The resolution expressed the city’s acceptance of the CDBG funds to Elevate Branson for the project, according to the report.
“I just want to hit on two things: No.1, Joel’s department has been fantastic through this process. I’ve been here 34 years and I’ve had several businesses that I’ve started and remodeled and gone through planning and zoning. And I got to tell you, this has been the best experience ever. That department has really come a long way,” said Elevate Branson Founder/CEO Bryan Stallings.
“No.2, thank you for your guy’s support in this project. I was saying earlier, you can just feel momentum right now in Branson and I think it starts with your guy’s leadership and I think this is going to be an exciting project to see come to fruition and much needed because these are individual homes and I think people are going to be blown away at how nice this project looks.”
Also approved at the meeting was an ordinance approving a contract with Missouri State University for professional administrative services for the CDBG for Elevate Community.
According to the report, the total amount of the contract through December 31, 2023 is $65,000.01.
“Again, this is the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments contract and this is for the Elevate Branson grant that we just brought before you in the amount of $1,940,000,” said Rouch. “They’re going to act as an consultiance and the administrative fees are paid through the grant.”
Details for the professional services to be rendered can be found in the exhibit attached to the ordinance on the page titled “Exhibit A - Scope of Services” at bransonmo.gov
To see the full agenda item visit bransonmo.gov; click on the ‘Government’ tab; click on ‘Agendas & Minutes’ and find the link for the May 11 board of aldermen meeting. Or click on the ‘Live Stream’ option to watch the full discussion from the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.