The Hollister School District recently recognized students, staff member and teacher of the month for May at a Board of Education meeting.
The students of the month are Kindergartener Laekyn Collins, 2nd Grader Elaina Newman, 8th Grader Cambree Hodges and Senior Ethan Jimenez.
The school district’s staff member of the month is maintenance worker and bus driver, Kenny Dixon. Assistant Superintendent of District Operations Sean Woods said Dixon goes above and beyond, doing his job with a servant’s heart.
“Kenny is at school on weekends and holidays,” Woods said. “He thinks outside the box as he cheerfully goes about his work, doing all he can to help kids.”
1st Grade Teacher Tiffany Buttram was honored as teacher of the month for may. Elementary and Early Childhood Center Principal Mark Waugh said Buttram has had an impact on her students in the 14 years she has taught at Hollister.
“Her impact on our community is far-reaching,” Waugh said. “Mrs. Buttram helps with curriculum initiatives and continually seeks ways to demonstrate that she is a lifelong learner. She was in Hollister’s first master’s cohort and is currently going through LETRS training to continue to help students the best she can. Hollister is proud to have Mrs. Buttram on its team and is thankful as she serves both the school and the community!”
Hollister’s Board of Education meets monthly to discuss the issues and needs of the school district. For more information, visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us.
