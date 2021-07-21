The Stone County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Hurley.
On Tuesday, July 20, Stone County deputies were dispatched to a large gathering in Hurley. They were advised there were several people involved in a physical altercation, according to a press release from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office.
While enroute to the scene, deputies were notified that there were shots fired and one person had sustained a gunshot wound, the release stated. When deputies arrived on the scene they confirmed there was a 22-year-old male victim of a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the release, deputies interviewed witnesses and a person of interest was taken into custody on an investigative hold in Stone County Jail.
As of report time the case is still under investigation, and no further information has been released.
As additional information on this case is released it will be made available at bransontrilakesnews.com.
