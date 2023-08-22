The Crane License Office will be under new management and in a new location.
The Missouri Department of Revenue opened up Request for Proposal (RFP) bids in March of this year after their previous contract had expired. Interested groups or individuals bid to operate the Crane License Office. Recently the Missouri Department of Revenue Crane office announced the new management contract for the Crane License Office was awarded to Dandelion Fields LLC.
The Crane License Office moved to its new location at 205 Pirate Lane, Ste. C and opened its doors on Monday, Aug. 14. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
For more information call the office at 417-723- 8552.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.