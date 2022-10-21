Editor Note: The identity of the domestic violence survivor who spoke at the gala has been removed for her and her daughter’s safety. She will be referred to as *Hope.
The Harbor House Domestic Violence Center hosted an event to raise money to help their cause, to provide a safe haven for women and children who are not safe at their homes due to domestic violence.
An Evening of Hope Gala was held Friday, Oct. 14 at Ledgestone Country Club at Stonebridge. The center hosted a dinner, silent auction, live auction, and entertainment provided by the weekly karaoke singers from the country club, The Ledgestones.
In the last three years, Harbor House has offered services to more than 635 women and children who are victims of abuse. Harbor House offers shelter, food, clothing, court and medical advocacy, counseling, and life skills training to survivors, but this comes at a cost. It costs approximately $1,300 a month to shelter each survivor and child.
The silent auction had a wide array of items donated by local businesses and individuals, from massages to art to quilts. The live auction boosted several larger items for attendees to bid on.
The night gave people a chance to meet some of the advocates and workers, who are on call 24/7 to help run the center and keep women safe. Harbor House Center Executive Director Cinda Bauer thanked the advocates who work tirelessly to make Harbor House a safe home when home isn’t safe. She thanked those in attendance for being there to support the center and its mission.
“I want to thank everyone for being here tonight. I’m so excited that you have taken the time to come and spend some time with us this evening,” Bauer said. “Our facility can house 15 women and up to 15 children at a time. Currently we have 16 women. I know, I can’t add. What that should tell you is every single day we turn away five or six women who are in need of someplace to go and we have no place to put them. We currently have 13 children, ranging from age two to age 13.”
Bauer gave some surprising numbers to paint a picture of the work Harbor House does.
“Let me give you some numbers. I think you might find it interesting…the first number is 9,184. Since Jan. 1, 9,184 women and children have slept at Harbor House. 6,000…loads of laundry we do every single year and that means 6,000 Tide Pods and 6,000 dryer sheets. 27,552…meals which are assembled in our kitchen every year. Part of our kitchen is commercial and part of our kitchen is not, our stoves for example are not commercial,” Bauer said. “22,284…miles we’ve driven in the last year. 22,284 miles taking our women to medical advocacy to the grocery store to court advocacy. You know we do advocate for our women in court, whether that be for restraining orders, whether it is for no contact orders, whether that’s mom’s trying to get their kids back, or to keep their kids. We do those things each and every month. Nine is the last number…nine advocates who work 24 hours a day seven days a week. They don’t get holidays off trying to make sure that these girls have the very best life that they can in the circumstances.”
Bauer introduced a guest speaker, *Hope, a woman who is currently living at the shelter after her partner was violent toward her and her child.
“Tonight, it’s my pleasure to introduce to you one of those ladies that work with us here at Harbor House,” Bauer said. “She’s been with us (for a while). I think when you hear her story, you’re going to be not only devastated, but you’re also going to feel so happy with how far she’s come.”
Hope shared her journey of survival with those in attendance.
“Nothing. There are many things that are better than nothing. A home cooked meal is better than nothing. A roof over one’s head is better than nothing. A place to sleep even with a blanket stained with tears is better than nothing. But living in a sinister environment with a man more interested in his own substance abuse and physical abuse toward my daughter and I is not better than nothing,” Hope said. “Harbor House is a blessing from God. Our director Miss Cinda and the advocates take care of us. If I would have stayed with my (child’s) father one more week, I would be dead.
“I spent days in the hospital with blackeyes and stitches in my lip. (There was a day) spent with my child and I locked in the room to keep us safe. This wasn’t the first time nor would it be the last. I knew this. I got the age-old statement, ‘I’m sorry, babe. It won’t ever happen again, babe.’ You learn to recognize these things as an abuse script. But taking the step, the terrifying step, to remove myself from the situation was what I knew needed to happen. Do the scary thing first, you can get scared later.
“If I didn’t leave and come to Harbor House, my child would be parentless. I spent my life every single day knowing he would come home drunk, knowing I would get hit and tossed around like a rag doll cowering in a corner and begging him to stop, begging him for my life.”
Hope described the specific abuse incident, which was the moment she knew she needed to leave.
“In that moment, I knew I had to dig deeper than I ever had to find courage. Courage to get through that moment, that night,” Hope said. “The next day we left…Thanks to Harbor House, I no longer spend every minute here in fear of being pulverized. I no longer have to be in a toxic mentally and physically abusive relationship. At the Harbor House, I sleep more peacefully. I live more beautifully. Now we live and thrive. I’ve gone from being destroyed to living a wonderful free life. I am who I am today because I choose my future over the past.”
Hope said she has found a safe place and a family within the safety of Harbor House.
“You don’t just get safety, you get freedom, family and personal growth. I truly cannot express the gratitude I have, the thankfulness I have because of this place. I am alive because of them. I am free because of them. I’ve made this place my home and I’ve never been happier.”
Harbor House Domestic Violence Center began its mission in 1985, when Christian Associates of Table Rock Lake, a nonprofit, community service organization headquartered in Kimberling City, Missouri, recognized a rise in domestic violence and a need for victim services. Christian Associates continued its program for the next 22 years, sheltering victims of both domestic violence and sexual assault in nearby hotel rooms and apartments, graciously donated by area businesses.
In January 2008, Christian Associates relocated the program’s women and children to the shores of Southwest Missouri’s beautiful Table Rock Lake. They were safely housed in condominiums in southern Stone County for the next six years. In June 2015, Harbor House Christian Associates established a permanent home for Harbor House Domestic Violence Center. In June 2017, after having served thousands of women and children under Christian Associates’ direction, Harbor House Domestic Violence Center became its own entity and Stone County’s only domestic violence shelter. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on protecting women and children from the throes of domestic violence. Starting in Jan. 2022, Harbor House Domestic Center started fully running as its own entity with a new Board Chairman and Co-chairman, some new, some existing board members, a new Executive Director, a new Project/Grant Coordinator/Fiscal Manager and an experienced Advocate team. Each one works together to help survivors and children of domestic and sexual violence heal.
For more information visit harborhousecenter.org.
