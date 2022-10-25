The Taneyhills Library is asking residents of Taney County to give input on the future of the library through an online survey.
According to Taneyhills Library Director Marcia Schemper-Carlock, the survey will help determine the needs and expectations of the library.
“The Taney County Library Board wants to understand and assess the community’s needs and expectations to help guide the library’s future,” Schemper-Carlock said. “The survey is a tool for gathering what library services and amenities are essential to the public.”
The Taney County Library Board was formed earlier this year in hopes to establish a tax supported library district.
“The Taney County Library Board was established in February 2022,” Schemper-Carlock said. “This is the first step toward establishing a library sub-district for Taney County based on the boundaries of the Branson and Hollister school districts. The State of Missouri requires a five-person board be appointed to maintain and manage a tax-supported library district.”
The proposed tax supported library district is a future goal of the Board and library staff.
“Taneyhills Library is at a crossroads. We have experienced significant growth in the past four to five years,” Schemper-Carlock said. “Our community customers and patrons want more. In fact, they have been influential in pushing for Taneyhills Library to become tax-supported.
“Despite the diligent efforts of volunteers, staff, and the Taneyhills Library Board, depending on volunteers and thrift store donations to support library services is no longer a sustainable model.”
Taney County is one of the few remaining counties in Missouri who do not have a tax supported library, according to Schemper-Carlock.
“Christian County has built new libraries in Clever, Sparta, and Nixa. The Stone County Library District doubled the size of their library in Crane and opened a satellite location in Blue Eye. Having a library tax would allow us to meet our customers’ expectations by expanding hours of operation, increasing the inventory, and offering more educational programs,” Schemper-Carlock said. “We’re also operating out of a building constructed in 1976 when the population was around 5,000 residents. When you have over 250 children registered for summer reading, there is no room to offer in-library programs. Being tax-supported opens the opportunity for improved facilities and satellite locations.”
Schemper-Carlock said because the Taneyhills Library is not tax-supported they are unable to apply for federal library grants and to receive funding and services from the Missouri State Library.
The library does not just offer books but offers many services, which Schemper-Carlock said, are essential for the community.
“We are more than books. I’d encourage anyone who hasn’t been to Taneyhills Library in years, come and see what we do on a daily basis,” Schemper-Carlock said. “Many households in the area can not afford an unlimited data plan or even receive a stable internet connection in their home. The library is the primary go-to location for computer access, photocopying, scanning, free Wifi, and other essential business services that people need to function in today’s technology world.”
The library also offers programs for members of the community of all ages.
“Beyond the walk-in traffic for business services, there are homeschool families using the children’s library, preschoolers attending storytime, remote workers accessing WiFi, and an average of 10,000 items are checked out each month,” Schemper-Carlock said. “From a (previous)survey, we discovered our members wanted educational programs and classes. Nearly every program we’ve offered this year has been full-booked with a waitlist. If people think libraries are obsolete, they haven’t been to Taneyhills Library.”
Schemper-Carlock explained the importance of the survey and hearing from all the community, even those who don’t have a library card.
“We want to hear from the community to drive us forward,” Schemper-Carlock said. “We’ve received 130 responses to our survey currently. We purposely have not distributed the link to our library members because we primarily want non-member feedback to get their feedback. As I look at some of the comments, we will need to dispel library misconceptions. Fortunately, most of the comments are supportive and positive of the importance of a library to the community.”
The library, which currently runs with volunteers, donations and sales from their thrift store and used book store, is always looking to the community for help.
“There is an opportunity to assist with the campaign financially and to volunteer,” Schemper-Carlock said. “We are looking for a big campaign cavalry to help build a library district that supports the needs of its residents and further improve the quality-of-life for those that live in Ozark Mountain Country.”
To take the survey visit surveys.librarycustomer.org/s3/7052833.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.