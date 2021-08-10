The city of Forsyth will be implementing a new emergency messaging system to better communicate with its residents and those in the surrounding communities.
Nixle Engage, the name of the messaging software, is a program that will allow the city to send out messages in a multitude of ways, mainly text messages and emails, to alert the community of events.
Forsyth Fire Chief Nathan Bower said the program can push out messages for a variety of things like law enforcement events, hazmat emergencies, missing persons, water boil order, public works notification, and even severe weather.
“(We’re) just trying to make sure that situation awareness can happen a lot easier. (We’re) thankful through technology that can happen, and this is kind of one of the tools in the toolbox to make that happen,” Bower said. “We’ll be able to engage the community through notification, however they choose. We’re looking at some issues to resolve and be better communicators as far as emergencies go, and this is one avenue to be able to make that communication happen throughout the city.”
Bower said the program will be the city’s main form of communication with its residents, and is easily accessible to sign up.
The city of Forsyth will be alerting residents of the program through their water bills, providing them with the information to opt-in to the messages. To sign-up, residents can also call Forsyth City Hall to have their name added to the system. The city will also be pushing the information out via social media.
“It’s pretty painless, usually takes less than five minutes. You can apply via text message even, to get signed up for the notifications,” Bower said.
The program will be activated starting on Sept. 1.
“There’s some admin stuff that we’ve gotta take care of first, but September 1, is when it’ll go live,” Bower said. “Once the program is activated there is an app, whether you’re an Apple or Android user, you can download it, and you just put in City of Forsyth Nixil program. It’ll show the link and you’ll be able to select our specific city and be able to sign up that way.”
The cities of Hollister and Branson are also using the messaging system, Bower said.
Previous to this system, the city of Forsyth did not have a set plan in place for notifying residents, so Bower said this program is going to be essential for better communication.
“It doesn’t cost the citizens to sign up, obviously there is a cost to the city for services, (but) it’s well worth that expense to be able to notify the community of what’s going on,” Bower said. “It roughly estimates around $2,600 a year, so that’s roughly $200 a month. To know the different avenues that you can be able to use it, it’s well worth budgeting that expense in. Every department is going to be able to utilize the program in one way or the other.”
Different departments across the city of Forsyth will have an admin in charge of sending out their specific messages, as well as weather alerts from the National Weather Service.
Surrounding areas will also be able to utilize the system, since Forsyth is central to the surrounding residents.
“Obviously there’s some city specific stuff, so some of the things may not pertain to them, but it’s absolutely (available) to the surrounding area. Because they come in and out of the city, so they would need to know that information or pending weather too,” Bower said.
For more information or to sign up for notification, call Forsyth City Hall 417-546-4763.
