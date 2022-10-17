The Hollister School District communicated with parents Sunday evening, Oct. 16, in regards to a possible threat to the middle school and high school through social media.
According to an email sent to parents of children in the school district, administration worked with local law enforcement to address the situation.
“As our top priority is the safety and security of our students and staff we take any threat seriously and we would urge anyone who has credible information about the source of this threat to contact the Hollister Police Department”, stated the communication.
In an additional communication sent to parents in the early hours of Monday morning, the school district said school would be in session, and they were confident there were no threats to student and staff safety.
“Immediately after being notified last night about a possible social media threat, the Hollister School District administration team along with the Hollister Police Department, and the Taney County Sheriff's Office began an investigation,” stated the communication. “Every lead was thoroughly investigated throughout the evening and into the early morning hours and the threat was determined to be unfounded. While the threat was deemed unfounded, students involved were identified and will not be on the Hollister schools campus.”
The communication stated the school district’s appreciation of those who sent information and aided in the investigation.
“Working together, we can keep the safety and security of our children above all else,” concluded the communication.
Hollister Police Chief Preston Schmidt released a statement on the police department’s Facebook page, regarding the incident.
“Officers with the Hollister Police Department have been working closely with the Hollister School District since first learning of a message sent over social media using the Snapchat platform. Involved students were identified and we continue to work to determine their level of involvement,” Schmidt said. “The Hollister Police Department and Hollister School District have taken necessary steps to keep students safe. There is no credible threat to Hollister students.”
The Hollister School District utilizes a number of tools to communicate with parents, including email, phone, text and a smartphone app.
Because of the age of those involved in the threat made to the school district, names have not been released.
