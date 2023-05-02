From the Branson Beacon; Thursday, May 30, 1968
Response has snowballed in the past week to the municipal swimming pool public opinion poll being run in the Beacon and Leader.
At Tuesday noon, 58 survey answers had come in, in addition to the 12 reported last week. Of the 58 new answers, 54 are for a municipal pool financed by bond issue and four are against. This brings a total tally to 62 for and eight against the idea.
One “no” answer said that the objection was to higher taxes and that the large number of motel and resort pools in Branson eliminate the need for a municipal pool. Another suggested that the city dam up Roark Creek and build a recreation area there.
Many of the “yes” answers also had comment, including:
“Very good idea.”
“Many towns smaller than Branson provide this facility for its residents.”
“Yes, because I want to learn to swim.”
“A pool would be an asset. I hope it will become a reality.”
“Yes, but would we be able to use it during the tourist season.”
“Our local youth need recreation facilities worse than the tourists.”
“This is needed along with a park for local picknickers.”
“Our children need a safe place to swim, one that they can afford.”
“We need better recreation programs for our children.”
“Something must be done for our young people.”
“We owe something to our young children who are the young citizens of our town.”
These newspapers are cooperating with the City Council in conducting this poll to assess the need and the desire of the residents of Branson for a swimming pool.
